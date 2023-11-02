Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $192,880.80 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $192,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $15.76.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Donegal Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $160,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.