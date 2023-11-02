Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $72.76, but opened at $60.54. Dorman Products shares last traded at $63.55, with a volume of 9,717 shares.

The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.61.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

