DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Insider Jethro Marks Sells 436,988 Shares

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Free Report) insider Jethro Marks sold 436,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.17), for a total value of A$119,734.71 ($76,264.15).
DroneShield Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
DroneShield Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DroneShield
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for DroneShield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DroneShield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.