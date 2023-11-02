DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DTE opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.34. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

