Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $351,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

