DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY23 guidance to ~$3.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

