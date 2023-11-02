Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Durango Resources Trading Down 25.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Durango Resources
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- HUB Cyber Security, the next big thing in cybersecurity?
Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.