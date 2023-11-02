Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $69.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.