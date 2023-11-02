Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,010,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,946,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

