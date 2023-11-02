Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 277.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE EXP opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.