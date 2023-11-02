East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

