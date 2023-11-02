Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Announces Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton updated its Q4 guidance to $2.39-2.49 EPS.
Eaton Price Performance
ETN opened at $216.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.74. Eaton has a 12-month low of $148.96 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Eaton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton
In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
