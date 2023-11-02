eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, eCash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $566.80 million and $18.64 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,384.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.55 or 0.00685490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00138672 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,542,267,173,093 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

