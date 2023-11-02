Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Enbridge has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 132.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enbridge to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.7%.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 72.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

