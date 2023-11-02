Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after acquiring an additional 830,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,255,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.