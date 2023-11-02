Energous (WATT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,693.67% and a negative return on equity of 101.27%. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Energous Stock Up 9.2 %
WATT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 25,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $25.20.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
