Energous (WATT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,693.67% and a negative return on equity of 101.27%. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous Stock Up 9.2 %

WATT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 25,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WATT

Energous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.