Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:EGY) Insider Anthony(Tony) Smith Sells 1,679,813 Shares of Stock

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:EGY – Get Free Report) insider Anthony(Tony) Smith sold 1,679,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$67,192.52 ($42,797.78).

Energy Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Energy Technologies

Energy Technologies Limited manufactures and sells specialist industrial cables. The company offers low voltage insulated copper cables. It is also involved in development of renewable energy related activities. Energy Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brookvale, Australia.

