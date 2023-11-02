Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:EGY) Insider Anthony(Tony) Smith Sells 1,679,813 Shares of Stock

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:EGY – Get Free Report) insider Anthony(Tony) Smith sold 1,679,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$67,192.52 ($42,797.78).
Energy Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
About Energy Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Technologies
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.