Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Announces — Dividend of $0.49

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4862 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47.
ENI has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
ENI Stock Performance
Shares of E stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $33.35.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
