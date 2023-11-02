Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Announces — Dividend of $0.49

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4862 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47.

ENI has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 38.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 199.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

