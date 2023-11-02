EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Shares Gap Down to $115.04

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.04, but opened at $110.00. EnPro Industries shares last traded at $107.31, with a volume of 6,285 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.66. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.51.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

