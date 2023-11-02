Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

