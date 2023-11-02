Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.