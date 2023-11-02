Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

