Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Trading Up 7.2%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 6,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 65,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $97,537.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,712 shares of company stock valued at $181,131. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $145,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.