Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,257,885 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $265,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

