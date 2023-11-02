Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 15.72% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $291,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of JQUA opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

