Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $350,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 180,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 875.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 655,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 588,663 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 129.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,728 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

MDT stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

