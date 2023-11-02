Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 369,356 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,356 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $332,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after buying an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 413,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $80.51 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.