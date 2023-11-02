Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,675,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $303,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $193.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.45 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

