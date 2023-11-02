Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $255.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $255,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VONG stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

