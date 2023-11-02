Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $255.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $255,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
VONG stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.