Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $322,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.