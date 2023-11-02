Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,770 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $223,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $237.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $238.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

