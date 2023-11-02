Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,174,642 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,840,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,174,642 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $250,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $172.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

