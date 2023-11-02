Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 135,888 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,875,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $229,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

