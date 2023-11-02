Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 398,808 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $289,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $756,836,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $199,101,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.