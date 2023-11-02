Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 408,733 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,498,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola worth $270,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

