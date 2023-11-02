ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Position Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HACK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $2,510,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,828,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

