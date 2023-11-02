Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $17.42 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.42 or 0.00049839 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $246.17 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,956.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00199777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.62 or 0.00682542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00484829 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00138816 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,816,408 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

