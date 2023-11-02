Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $221.01 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,837.60 or 0.05193301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $221.01 billion and $11.79 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,268,792 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

