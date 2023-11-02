Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

