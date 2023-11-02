Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP opened at $76.48 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

