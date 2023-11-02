Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 55.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 234.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

