Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,399.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

