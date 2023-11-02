Everdome Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars.

