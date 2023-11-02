Everscale Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $43.92 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Everscale has a total market cap of $43.92 million and approximately $555,688.39 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,098,780,444 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

