EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 812 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after buying an additional 2,372,350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after buying an additional 583,243 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after buying an additional 364,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.