Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

