F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Declares $0.40 Monthly Dividend

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.398 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:XFIX opened at $48.50 on Thursday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $50.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.