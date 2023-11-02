FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.23 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $151.34 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

