Fei USD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002770 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.21 million and approximately $512,284.73 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, "Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://fei.money/."

