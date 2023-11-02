Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

