Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

FREL stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $886.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

